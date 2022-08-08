Listen to this article

When the fourth generation Ford Mustang debuted in 1993, it represented the first major redesign of the sports car in more than 15 years. It was based on a modified version of Ford’s rear-wheel drive Fox platform and introduced a new design language with a sleeker body. For the 1999 model year, the Mustang was facelifted with a sharper new look and a more powerful Mustang GT model.

The 4.6-liter V8 under the hood gained a new head design and other enhancements and as a result, the peak output was increased to 260 horsepower (190 kilowatts) from 225 hp (168 kW) for the 1998 model year. By today’s standards, these figures are not quite impressive and the engine was often criticized for delivering inadequate performance, particularly when compared with the larger displacement of the V8 used in the Chevrolet Camaro. The four-speed 4R70W automatic transmission didn’t help with the performance either.

Gallery: 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Conbra R for sale

In stock form, the 2000 Mustang GT was not the most potent vehicle but how many of those ponies are still alive today? To find out, the team at Late Model Restoration (LMR) channel on YouTube put a 2000 Mustang GT on the dyno to measure its output. The vehicle was almost completely stock aside from the Dorman intake manifold. It also had the aforementioned four-speed automatic gearbox.

As you would expect, the dyno run was fairly uneventful. The car was put in second gear and the graphics showed a peak output of 199.6 hp (146.8 kW) at 4,700 rpm and 225.1 pound-feet (305.2 Newton-meters) of torque at 4,700 rpm at the crank. Not exactly the result we were hoping for and the host of the video explains this is most likely due to the Dorman intake manifold, which doesn’t seem to be adequate for this particular vehicle. The owner of the red Mustang will apparently switch it for a Ford Racing piece and it would be interesting to see what the dyno readings will show after the modification.

As a final note, we’d like to remind you that a brand new Mustang is about to be revealed very soon. Ford has already confirmed the new pony car will arrive next month and we are eager to find how much power its V8 will produce. Below you can watch a spy video with a prototype of the new model.

Note: 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra pictured.