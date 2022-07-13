Listen to this article

Honda is simplifying its Japanese lineup by discontinuing the CR-V, Insight, and Shuttle in that region, according to a report from Best Car. In addition, the company is temporarily dropping the Accord from the JDM market until the next-gen model arrives.

Production of the CR-V, Insight, and Shuttle ends in August. There's no decision yet about introducing next-gen versions of these products to the lineup available in the country, this report claims. Assembly of the Accord for the Japanese market stops in September.

According to Best Car, Honda has now discontinued 10 models from the Japanese market in the last two years. The others are the Acty, Clarity, Legend, NSX, Odyssey, and S660.

For the US, Honda just revealed the sixth-generation CR-V. It goes on sale for the 2023 model year. The larger crossover gains a more chiseled appearance on the outside and has a cabin with similar touches as the current Civic. Power comes from either a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 190 horsepower (142 kilowatts) or a hybrid-assisted 2.0-liter offering 204 hp (152 kW) and 247 pound-feet (335 Newton-meters).

Honda already confirms that the next-gen Accord is on the way for a debut in 2023, and we have spy shots of it on the road. The model appears to be a bit bigger than the current sedan, and the exterior seems to borrow cues from the latest Civic. Powertrain changes are still a mystery, but the company says that a hybrid option continues to be part of the lineup.

In April, Honda announced plans to drop the Insight from the brand's lineup in the United States. The company intends to position the upcoming Civic Hybrid as the Insight's replacement in the range.

There are no details available yet about the version of the Civic Hybrid for the United States. In Europe, the Civic e:HEV combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine running on the Atkinson-cycle and two electric motors. The combined output is 181 hp (135 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm).