Listen to this article

The Honda Civic Type R is returning for its sixth iteration and its second consecutive generation here in the US. While you undoubtedly remember the previous Civic Type R for its punchy turbocharged engine, aggressive performance enhancements, and big ol' spoiler, this one promises to be even tougher, even if the exterior styling looks a bit more subdued.

We know already that the new Type R will have more power from an updated 2.0-liter engine. Rumor has it that this Civic could also offer a dual-clutch gearbox for the first time – alongside the standard manual transmission, of course. And it should be even faster. But we won't know all of the details until the new Civic Type R debuts in full on July 20.

What’s Under The Hood?

Although the latest Civic Si uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter engine, we know the new Type R will have a larger turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine under its hood. On the previous model, that motor produced 306 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque, but the new Type R should push out even more. Some reports point to as much as 400 hp on tap, but more realistic numbers suggest the Civic will have anywhere in the neighborhood of 310 to 320 hp.

While other hot hatchbacks like the Hyundai Veloster N and Volkswagen Golf R have adopted dual-clutch options, the Civic Type R won’t do the same. A six-speed manual transmission will remain the only gearbox, as we've seen in spy photos already and confirmed by Honda.

The same front-wheel-drive layout remains for the 2023 model year, and most of the suspension components from the previous model should carry over, too. The Civic won't adopt the advanced control-arm front suspension from the TLX, but instead, it will keep its already excellent dual-axis strut front suspension setup intact. In fact, the new Civic Type R has already set a record for front-wheel-drive cars at Suzuka, with a lap time of 2 minutes and 23.120 seconds – beating the previous model by nearly a full second.

What Will It Look Like?

Generous quantities of spy photos – including official camouflaged images provided by Honda itself – offer a detailed preview of what the new Type R will look like.

On the front end, the same slim headlights from the Civic carry over, with a similar smallish grille just below the hood line. A second larger grille adorns the lower half of the bumper, with more aggressive fenders and sharper creases surrounding it. We know bigger wheels will come standard, and wrapped in sticky performance rubber.

Just like the previous Type R, this new one will be based on the standard Civic hatchback, which affords it a sleeker and sportier design than the traditional sedan. And in the rear, a large rear wing (as on the previous model) adorns the trunk lid, with a variation of the unique triple exhaust tips also carrying over – we rendered the Civic Type R based on some of those suspicions:

An early leak suggests that the Civic Type R will be available in five exterior colors. The list includes Championship White, Rallye Red, Sonic Gray Pearl, Crystal Black Pearl, and Boost Blue Pearl. There is no Phoenix Yellow on the list – at least not yet.

How Much Will It Cost?

It’s unclear what the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will cost at the moment. But, as with any new model, there will be a slight price increase over its predecessor. Considering the 2021 Civic Type R started at $38,910 with the destination fee included, it’s not unreasonable to think that this new Type R could cost over $40,000 to start.

But you will have to wait until the end of the year to get your hands on one. Although the new Type R debuts this summer, it won’t make its way into dealerships in the US until sometime in the late fall.

If you’re in Canada, you might want to move quickly on securing one. Honda will reportedly only sell 546 examples of the Type R to our neighbors to the north over a three-year run (2023, 2024, and 2025).

When Will We See It?

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R officially debuts on July 20, 2022, at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT).

Gallery: 2023 Honda Civic Type R