Sedans aren't dead at Honda. The long-running Accord will live to see its eleventh generation, and these spy photos of a camouflaged test car offer our first glimpse of the new model.

At a glance, the overall shape appears quite similar to the current Accord. Sweeping lines with a long, sloping roof remain the order of the day. As such, the sedan's bones could carry over to the new generation, but everything at the front and back will be new. It's easy to see slimmer headlights flanking a grille that looks a bit larger overall. A clearly defined bumper separates the grille from openings in the lower fascia, and the hood looks flatter. The overhang ahead of the front wheels seems shorter as well.

Moving to the rear, we think the C-shaped taillights and reflectors of the current model will give away to slimmer lenses. Body sculpting on the trunk lid looks quite similar to the present-day Accord, but it could be a false panel designed to confuse curious onlookers. We can see more false panels on the doors, so while this prototype appears to wear a basic camouflage wrap, there is some trickery going on underneath.

Gallery: 2024 Honda Accord Spy Photos

15 Photos

We can see the sedan's proportions aren't changing much, if at all. The wheelbase looks the same, and if the next-gen Accord does feature the current platform, it's likely at least some engine options will carry over. Presently, you can have an Accord with a choice of turbocharged four-cylinder engines, starting with the 1.5-liter making 192 horsepower. The 252-hp 2.0-liter engine is the upgrade, and there's also the Accord Hybrid using a non-turbocharged 2.0-liter with an electric motor for 212 combined hp. Additional electrified options are likely, though they may not appear at the initial launch.

Speaking of which, Honda has already confirmed the next-gen Accord Hybrid will debut after the new CR-V Hybrid. We know the CR-V is coming later this year as a 2023 model, so it makes sense to expect the Accord to follow shortly thereafter. Right now, we're targeting an early 2023 debut for the 2024 model year.