While giving the media the first look at the Honda Prologue electric crossover, the brand revealed plans to unveil the next generation of several of its core models in the coming years. Many of them are coming as hybrids.

"We're doubling down in 2022 with what we're calling the year of the SUV where we are introducing an all-new HR-V, CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, and Pilot just this year," Jessica Fini, senior manager of public relations at American Honda, said during the presentation.

Mamadou Diallo, vice president of auto sales at American Honda, announced a couple more vehicles on the way. "Our path to electrification really accelerates this fall with higher volume sales of our all-new CR-V Hybrid and next year with an all-new Accord Hybrid. And in the future, we will re-introduce the Civic Hybrid," he said.

Among the crossovers debuting this year, we have the best idea about the appearance of the new CR-V and CR-V Hybrid. Images published by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology show how the vehicle looks, at least for that market. It features a sharper appearance at both ends, compared to the existing model. The skinny headlights are similar to what Honda is showing on the newly announced Prologue electric crossover.

We can't be certain that the CR-V for North America looks exactly like the one in these images from China, but the two versions likely have a similar appearance. For example, the new Honda HR-V has different front-end styling in North America versus elsewhere, but the overall proportions are comparable for both variants.

In regards to the new Pilot, a spy video possibly caught a heavily camouflaged example refueling at the gas station in Ohio. The covering on the body hides a lot, but the front appears to have a larger grille and narrow headlights. The rear has dual, rectangular exhausts. It reportedly rides on the same platform as the latest Acura MDX.

In April, Honda confirmed that production of the Insight was ending in June 2022. The company said the new Civic Hybrid would be its replacement in the US. We don't yet know whether the electrically assisted model is similar to the Civic e:HEV that goes on sale in Europe this fall. That variant uses a 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle engine and two electric motors making a total of 181 horsepower (135 kilowatts) and 232 pound-feet (315 Newton-meters) of torque.

The new Accord Hybrid is the biggest mystery of this bunch because we have no spy shots or rumors about it. The existing model uses an electrically assisted 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a total output of 212 hp (158 kW).