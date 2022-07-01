Listen to this article

It’s officially summer in the northern hemisphere, and you know what that means? That’s right, it’s time for adventure! In among its 2023 model year updates, BMW Motorrad is launching the R 1250 GS Trophy and GS Trophy Adventure to help get your journeys off on the right foot.

Since it’s a new year, the 40 Years GS colorway, which was a special release across multiple BMW models, is going away. (Depending on when you’re reading this, we’d bet that you might be able to find one at a dealership if you look around, though.) The Blackstorm Metallic colorway is also departing for the 2023 model year.

The departure of those two colors leaves room for a new 2023 BMW R 1250 GS option, though. Both the GS and GS Adventure are available in 2023 in GS Trophy trim. The colorway you get with the Trophy is Gravity Blue Metallic, but there’s much more to it than just paint.

Gallery: 2023 BMW R 1250 GS Trophy and GS Trophy Adventure

8 Photos

The 2023 R 1250 GS Trophy and GS Trophy Adventure pack some tasty features geared toward adventure riders. These include cross-spoked wheels, a Rally seat, the BMW Sport windshield, radiator and frame protectors, as well as enduro footrests. Additionally, all GS Trophy bikes with Keyless Ride will also have BMW’s RDC—that's its tire pressure monitoring system—available, worldwide. BMW’s self-canceling turn signals, aka “comfort turn indicators,” can also be switched off in the menu settings if you prefer.

One note: For 2023, both the R 1250 GS and GS Adventure are listed by BMW as coming with LED headlights. However, as of July 1, 2022, there’s a note on BMW’s U.S. page advising that due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, all 2023 GS bikes will ship from the factory with halogens, with the LED situation to be remedied as and when they become available.

Speaking of availability, BMW currently lists the 2023 GS Trophy bikes as being available on its website, although we’re sure that as with all global OEMs, pricing and availability will vary by location. In the U.S., pricing starts at $17,995 for the GS and $20,345 for the GS Adventure, with plenty of customizable options available for an additional charge.