It feels like we've seen the Mercedes-AMG One in action before. That's because it's been a vehicle five years in the making, during which we've seen all kinds of prototypes. However, this is the first time anyone has seen a production version of the F1-powered hypercar in a racing venue. And the video doesn't disappoint.

Actually, it might disappoint those who were hoping for pure, absolute speed right from the gate. Making its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the production-spec AMG One casually rolled away from the starting line, building some velocity through the first turn but clearly running well short of its potential. There was a reason for that – the driver stopped center stage in the spectator area to show off the technical side of the million-dollar machine. Following a brief pause, the One lowered itself to the ground, raised the rear spoiler, and opened the flaps on the front fenders. Takeoff checklist complete.

From there, the action stepped up considerably. We're treated to an aural symphony as the tiny V6 bellowed through its rev range. It does sound like a Formula 1 car, albeit muted with lower crescendos. That's because the AMG One's engine redlines at only 11,000 rpm, whereas F1 cars reach a bit higher. That's still phenomenal considering this is a production car that meets emission regulations, and lest we forget, there are four electric motors in the mix as well. With everything working together, the AMG One produces 1,049 combined horsepower (782 kilowatts), dished out to all four wheels.

Mercedes says the AMG One can reach 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, which is certainly fast by any definition. Whether or not it can challenge track records at the historic hill climb remains to be seen. But with its 1,000-hp powertrain and active aero components, we reckon it will clock an impressive time once the exhibition runs are over.