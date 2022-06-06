Listen to this article

Gordon Murry Automotive – the automaker founded by and named after the legendary McLaren F1 designer – made waves with its two supercars. The T.50 and T.33 are both old-school combustion-powered sports cars and both are already sold out for the masses. With its next products, however, the firm will move to mainstream waters with two fully electric sport utility vehicles.

There’s no official announcement from the company yet, but Gordon Murray himself recently spoke with Autocar and declared the two SUVs will “change the way we think about range anxiety and vehicle dynamics.” It is difficult to tell what exactly this means – the development is still in the very early stages, after all – but it seems that the two new models will follow the same basic recipe as the T.50 and T.33. Or, put simply, expect light and aerodynamically-efficient high-riding machines.

Tech details are scarce at the moment but Murray at least shared a little information regarding the nature of the two SUVs. One of the new models will be front-wheel drive with room for four passengers. The more expensive one will be an all-wheel-drive model with five seats. Both EV SUVs will be priced reasonably and will be as light as possible.

“It can’t be correct to have family cars routinely weighing 2.5 tonnes, yet everyone’s piling into the thing the way OEMs do. We think there’s a better way,” Murray told Autocar. Both new products will be built according to the so-called iStream production method. Assembling is likely to take place in Windlesham, England, where the Gordon Murray Group is investing £300 million ($377 million at the current exchange rates) in a new five-year expansion plan.

The most user-friendly Gordon Murray Automotive vehicle to date is the T.33 (pictured above). It is a naturally-aspirated supercar with everyday usability and 607 horsepower (453 kilowatts) coming from a 3.9-liter V12 turning the rear wheels. However, you can no longer order the T.33 as it has already been sold out.