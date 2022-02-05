One of the greatest driver-focused cars ever built is already sold out. If you were thinking about ordering the ultra-rare T.33 from Gordon Murray Automotive you’re too late. The entire production run of 100 T.33’s is sold out, which means you’ll have to wait for an aftermarket auction to get your hands on one. That’s a real shame because based on what we know, the T.33 will be one of the greatest driver cars ever built.

The T.33 is the latest addition to Gordon Murray Automotive’s three-car lineup. The brand debuted with the T.50 hypercar followed by the track-focused T.51. The new T.33 is meant to be the ultimate road car delivering driving pleasure and useability above all else. Gordon Murray Automotive has already shared a prototype of the T.33, but we’ll have to wait until 2024 to see the first production road car deliveries.

Buyers of the new entry-level offering from Gordon Murray Automotive had to pony up $1.85 million, which is a bargain compared to the T.50’s price of $3million. The T.33 features a derivative of the T.50’s 4.0-liter Cosworth V12 engine that produces 607 horsepower and revs to 11,000rpm. This incredible V12 is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. Gordon Murray Automotive states that this will most likely be their last non-hybrid car, which makes it all the more special.

Along with the impressive performance, Gordon Murray Automotive make sure the T.33 was a useable vehicle. It features ample luggage space thanks to the use of two large storage areas located behind each door. The T.33 is also meant to be easy and affordable for owners to service which should coax them to put more miles on their exclusive hypercar. If you’re one of the lucky 100 owners, please drive it.