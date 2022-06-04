Listen to this article

This supercharged S550 Ford Mustang GT is perfectly at home on the open roads of Germany. To test out this supercharged Mustang GT’s performance, AutoTopNL got behind the wheel of this yellow supercharged Ford Mustang GT and hit the Autobahn.

In stock form, the Gen1 S550 Mustang GT’s 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine produces a respectable 435 horsepower (324 Kilowatts) and 400 lb-ft (542 Newton Meters) of torque. For many Mustang owners, stock is simply not enough, a sentiment that is supported by the extensive offering of aftermarket accessories for Ford Mustangs. This particular yellow Mustang GT benefits from the addition of a Roush supercharger that boosts power output of the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to 750 horsepower (560 Kilowatts).

On the Autobahn this Mustang GT does a respectable job as an Autobahn missile, a job usually reserved for high performance German sports sedans. Backed by a 6-speed manual transmission the supercharged V8 was able to drag the Mustang to speeds high enough to peg its speedometer that tops out at 160mph (260 Km/h). This top speed was achieved in 5th gear as 6th gear is an overdrive gear that did not yield additional performance. The power level from the Mustang meant it could easily reach 160mph, but there is a limiter that prevents it from going beyond this limit.

The S550 Mustang is nearing the end of its production life with teasers for the new S650 already leaking from Ford. The S550 generation transformed the Mustang into a more capable and useable muscle car. The S550 debuted in 2015 and ushered in the addition of an independent rear suspension, turbocharged 4-cylinder base engine, and the ability to sell the Mustang globally.

Before the S550 generation Mustang, the Ford Mustang was an American icon that was built to only sell in America. Once international markets opened up, the Ford Mustang became the top-selling sportscar globally.

With the S650 generation set to debut in 2023 for the 2024 model year, we hope to continue to see the global community enjoying the Ford Mustang. How fast do you think this supercharged Mustang GT could go if it didn't have a limiter?