Having been around since 2015, it's safe to say the S550 Ford Mustang is getting a bit long in the tooth. Nevertheless, the next-generation pony car might still take a while to arrive provided a new report from Autoline is to be believed. Citing global automotive forecasting database provider AutoForecast Solutions, video host Sean McElroy says the S650 model won't enter production until March 2023.

If the report is to be believed, it could mean the S650 Mustang will arrive for the 2024 model year rather than 2023MY as originally believed. Ford is likely to overhaul the recipe by adopting a hybrid powertrain to keep up with tougher fuel economy regulations. However, the electrified derivative might not be available from day one, with the Blue Oval possibly waiting until the mid-cycle refresh.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition

27 Photos

We've also heard through the grapevine the world's most popular sports car could adopt an all-wheel-drive setup for the very first time. Lending credence to the gossip are spy shots from February 2021 of a test mule based on the current 'Stang, which our professional photographers claimed sent power to both axles.

The next-gen Mustang won't be an all-new development as it's believed to ride on an updated platform borrowed from the existing model. Expect the usual 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine to be joined by the Coyote 5.0-liter V8 and possibly by the supercharged Predator 5.2-liter V8 later on. The hybrid system we mentioned earlier appears in a LinkedIn account belonging to someone who claims he worked on the S650 program.

As a final note, the very same Autoline speculated at the beginning of the year an all-electric Mustang two-door sports car is bound to enter production in December 2028. If true, it would mean the upcoming S650 will be the very last to offer a combustion engine and have a life cycle of a little over five and a half years.