Amalgam Collection is known to make incredibly detailed scale replicas of historic and iconic automobiles – some up to the extent of their weathered state as the world knows them. The latest offering by the British company is the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport – the targa top version of the iconic and record-breaking Veyron of the French marque.

Just like the real thing, which was limited to just 150 units, Amalgam's 1:8 scale model is limited to 99 examples only. And yes, even the price is up to scale with the real thing.

Gallery: Amalgam Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport 1:8 Scale Replica

24 Photos

The Amalgam Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport scale replica is completely handcrafted. It was produced with the cooperation and assistance of Bugatti, to make sure that the details, original finishes, and materials are up to far with the real thing.

As you can see, that collaboration paid off, with the scale model looking like the real thing. The attention to detail employed in making this replica is fantastic, thanks to the use of original CAD and supremely accurate digital scanning of the original car. Moreover, Bugatti's engineering and design teams inspected the final product to guarantee complete accuracy of representation.

The Limited Edition Amalgam Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport scale model is available in three color schemes: white with a coffee interior, black with an orange interior, and blue with a cognac interior. Each unit sells for $14,023, though the white version is out of stock as of this writing.

A replica of the one-off Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Venet is also available, with a hefty price tag of $18,237. The bespoke Bugatti was designed by the French painter and sculptor, Bernar Venet, first shown to the public in December 2012 at the Rubell Family Collection during Art Basel Miami Beach.