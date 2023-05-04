We’ve said this before but we will say it again – Bugatti is much more than just an automotive brand. Bugatti is the privilege of owning some of the most technologically advanced hypercars in the world. An experience, a lifestyle, a society – Bugatti unites enthusiasts from around the world with its unrivaled performance, price, and exclusivity. And for one very loyal Bugatti owner, displaying their three very special cars at Chateau Saint Jean – the historic home of the brand – is a very special event.

Bugatti issued a press release detailing a recent gathering at Chateau Saint Jean where a long-term customer of the automaker brought their carefully curated collection of rare Bugatti vehicles. More precisely, this collection includes each of the marque’s World Record Cars – the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport World Record Edition, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse World Record Edition, and the Chiron Super Sport 300+. During their stay at the chateau, they were joined by two other very special machines – the Bugatti Veyron Pur Sang and the Divo.

Gallery: Bugatti Molsheim Experience

16 Photos

The collection and its owner were welcomed at the chateau by Pierre-Henri Raphanel, a former racing driver and Bugatti test pilot who was behind the wheel of the record-breaking Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, which hit 267.85 miles per hour (431.07 kilometers per hour) back in June 2010 at the Ehra-Lessien test track.

Three years later, the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse set another record for the fastest open-top car in the world with a speed of 254.04 mph (408.84 kph) with its roof down. The third record-breaking car from this collection is the Chiron Super Sport 300+, which was built to celebrate the first production car that can reach a speed of more than 300 mph (482.8 kph). This latest speed record from Bugatti was recorded with Le Mans 24 Hours winner Andy Wallace in the driver’s seat, who also visited Chateau Saint Jean to meet with the customer.

“Every time I come to Molsheim, I not only feel part of the Bugatti family, I feel part of Bugatti history. With these cars reunited where they first came to life, I felt an even stronger connection to the brand’s incredible legacy. My cars returned home, but the team made me feel as if I had also returned home – it’s a truly incomparable feeling,” the unnamed customer commented.

As for the chateau itself, it was purchased by Ettore Bugatti back in 1928 and renovated as a place to welcome guests, customers, and racing drivers. Only the privileged few have the opportunity to visit the chateau and no visitor ever had a chance to spend the night within its historic grounds.