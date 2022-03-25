There's exciting news for anyone out there preparing to buy a new Ferrari. The color Rosso F1-75 Opaco from the 2022 season Formula One car is now available as a choice for the exterior hue on the brand's entire range of road-going models. Your Roma or 296 GTB could share a shade with what Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. race on Sunday.

If you want to see what Rosso F1-75 Opaco looks like on your favorite Ferrari, the company already has the shade available to preview on its configurator. Compared to the classic Rosso Corso, this color is darker. Also, it has a satin finish, rather than being glossy.

Gallery: Ferrari Rosso Ferrari F1-75 Paint

2 Photos

Ferarri kicked off the 2022 F1 season with success at the Bahrain Grand Prix. Charles Leclerc took pole position in qualifying. He won the race, and teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. finished right behind him in second place.

Ferrari is currently teasing the release of the Purosangue crossover for later this year. The company isn't saying whether Rosso F1-75 Opaco is available on that model. Although, there's no reason to think the Prancing Horse wouldn't offer the shade on the new product.

A recent rumor indicates that Ferrari is trimming its lineup by removing the F8 Tributo and Spider from the lineup. The company plans to fulfill the remaining orders for these products but is not accepting any additional requests. The 296 GTB and the inevitable convertible version are essentially replacements for them.

Ferrari is also preparing to take the 296 racing in the GT3 class. While the production version has hybrid assistance, the competition version runs purely on a combustion engine. The modified body has a larger front splitter, revised fascia, and huge louvers on the front bumpers. A big wing attaches to the rear. Look for a full debut in 2022 and for racing to commence in 2023.

Ferrari recently introduced five special colors as part of its Cavalcade series. The shades took inspiration from the hues on display during the annual drive for owners through Italy. They included Argento Siracusa, Bianco Courmayeur, Verde Volterra, Blu Capri, and Rosso Taormina.