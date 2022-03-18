BMW is having a hard time keeping the M3 Touring's design a secret ahead of the performance wagon's premiere later this year. Only a day after the first-ever 3 Series wagon to get the full-fat M treatment was seen without any disguise in an unknown location, the long-roof M3 is back. This time around, the AMG C63 Estate rival appears in a series of patent images, but without the famous roundel. In addition, it's also missing the wheel design.

Other than that, what you see is what you'll get. The previous statement is not generally applicable since the M3 Touring will be a forbidden fruit in the United States. To our surprise, the go-faster wagon appears to be based on the current M3 Sedan. We had been expecting the car to have the updated styling from day one, unless these patent images depict an earlier variant.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M3 Touring patent images

7 Photos

Regardless, we can see the M3 Touring with its mighty kidney grille and quad exhaust setup. It is widely believed BMW will sell the long-awaited performance combi exclusively in the Competition guise. In addition, the car is believed to be an automatic-only affair and sources close to the matter say it'll be sold just as an xDrive model.

Updated design or not, the family car for parents who are always in a hurry will get the iDrive 8 infotainment system. We know that because prototypes have been spotted featuring the new dashboard integrating the two side-by-side screens. The setup will eventually be implemented across the range, after already appearing on the iX, i4, and the 2 Series Active Tourer.

BMW's belated Audi RS4 competitor is unlikely to be mechanically different than the sedan upon which it'll be based. Consequently, expect the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine to push out 503 horsepower and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. Its sedan counterpart takes 3.4 seconds to hit 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill, but we'd reckon the M3 Touring will be a tad slower since it'll carry some extra weight.

The S58 engine under the hood has potential for extra punch, which will see later in May when the M4 CSL is scheduled to debut. Come 2023, there are rumors of M3 CS and M4 CS special editions, and those too should bring a bump in output. It's too early to say whether BMW has plans for an amped-up M3 Touring later on.