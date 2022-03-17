The BMW M3 Touring bared its backside earlier this week, but photos posted on Instagram reveal the entire station wagon. The pics are of terrible quality, but they peel away the tight-fitting camouflage BMW has been using to hide its design. The camo never really disguised the car's styling, and the new photos finally peel it away to reveal its exterior design.

The M3 Touring gets a pair of large grille openings that sit between sizable intakes pointed in the lower bumper below the car's horizontal headlights. Vents are located on the front bumper's outside edges, likely aiding in cooling the brakes or other components. The M3 wagon also wears black wheels, which give the model a menacing appearance when paired with its black exterior paint.

The photos don't show much of the car, but we saw its rear in all its glory on Monday. It looks like an M3 with a longer roof and a hatch. The sportier bits are below the tweaked bumper, where the quad exhaust tips poke out through the aggressive diffuser. It also wears a subtle roof spoiler. None of those features are visible in the low-quality photos posted to Instagram.

The M3 Touring will arrive with the more potent version of the brand's twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. It will produce 503 horsepower 375 (kilowatts), the same as the sedan. BMW will offer the M3 Touring in its xDrive all-wheel-drive configuration, pairing the potent engine to the eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The M3 Touring looked ready for production when BMW first teased it in August 2020, and it's been nearly two years since then. However, the wait is almost over. The car's development cycle is nearing completion, which should mean we will see the M3 Touring – the first factory-built one from the company – make its official debut this summer. We're just waiting for BMW to set the official date so we can clear our calendars. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait that long because the car looks ready for the showroom to us.

Gallery: New 2023 BMW M3 Touring Spy Shots