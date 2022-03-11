Friends, this is probably going to be very delicate for some of you. We are very well aware of what the Ford Mustang means for the enthusiasts' community, for the muscle car fans, and for the entire country. However, we have to admit it - this fully-electric Mustang restomod (it's not exactly a restomod, see more below) ticks all the right boxes in our personal charts. It comes from a British company and is now available for orders, though it doesn’t come cheap. We will get to the price in just a second.

Charge Cars, a firm that is based in London, has presented the final production version of its electric Mustang. You are probably tempted to describe it as a restoration project, but the studio’s boss Mark Roberts says it’s rather “a brand-new electric Mustang, completely redefined.” Only 499 examples will be produced, each carrying a starting price of £350,000, roughly $450,000 with the current exchange rates. Bear in mind, this is the price before options and accessories.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Electric by Charge Cars

This is not exactly a restomod as the car is built from scratch and is not based on an existing vehicle. However, it is based on an officially-licensed 1967 Mustang Fastback shell. The factory combustion engine is replaced by an electric system with a peak output of 536 horsepower (400 kilowatts) and a mountain-moving maximum instant torque of 1,106 pound-feet (1,500 Newton-meters). An all-wheel-drive system — presumably with one electric motor for each axle — helps the sports car hit 60 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 3.9 seconds.

A relatively small 62-kWh battery pack stores electric energy for the motors and Charge Cars estimates the range between two charges stands at about 200 miles (322 kilometers). The charging options include a 50-kW DC rapid charging, which means recharging from 20 to 80 percent should take less than an hour.

The company will build each example by hand in its London shop. All customers will be given the opportunity “to personalize their cars to express their creativity and personality in the colors, materials, and details.” Both the exterior and interior of the electric Mustang keep the original car’s spirit, though both come “equipped with state-of-the-art components.”