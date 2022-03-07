The car world in general loves to dish hate on the 1974-1978 Ford Mustang II. At this point it's more trendy than anything, so we'll not rehash those familiar claims or tired cliches. We will, however, remind everyone that the second-generation Mustang II is one of the best-selling generations of them all. Taken in context, it was the exact car people wanted at the time. And it kept the Mustang alive until bigger power returned.

So when we see a nice Mustang II, it grabs our attention. That's especially true when it's a wild restomod wearing a shade of Grabber Blue with a deliciously mean stance. That's exactly what we have here, currently offered for sale by Velocity Motorcars through duPont Registry. But consider yourself warned. This could be the most expensive Mustang II of all time.

Gallery: 1978 Ford Mustang II Restomod

Specifically, it's a 1978 Ford Mustang II but if we're honest, there isn't much left from 1978. It does have a VIN tag, but underneath the customized body is a tube frame with independent suspension and a wider track. It creates enough room for 325-series tires at the back, with 275-series rubber at the front. 18-inch wheels surround massive disc brakes at all four corners, and the car reportedly has a near 50/50 weight distribution.

Of course, the Mustang II never really had a problem with handling. The compact Ford was surprisingly nimble, but it lacked power thanks to its emissions-choked V8. This particular example doesn't suffer that problem, as there's a second-generation 5.0-liter Coyote V8 behind the Mustang II's iconic face. It's further modified with a Borla Eight Stack throttle body kit as well as a custom exhaust (obviously), and the engine connects to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission. A horsepower rating isn't mentioned, but it's safe to assume output is well beyond the 134 ponies that came stock in a V8-powered 1978 Mustang.

The bodywork is also custom, and looking inside you'll find seating for just two people. The interior is no-nonsense, save for an Alpine double din stereo holding center stage in the dash. The tall center tunnel is still a Mustang II characteristic, as are the door panels. The dash, however, is more reminiscent of what you'd find in a 1994-2004 Mustang.

This car has visited SEMA three times, with the most recent being last year. Prior to that, this special Mustang II actually looked quite a bit different and carried a V10 under the hood. The latest version looks to be a proper all-around performance monster, and with the rarity of second-generation 'Stangs in the Mustang world, it offers some refreshing distinctiveness in a sea of Shelbys, fox bodies, and S197s. Perusing the 100 images at duPont Registry, it looks like a very impressive build that even Mustang II naysayers would have a hard time dismissing.