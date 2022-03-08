The 2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter arrives with updates to make the van even more capable, including in rugged conditions. The revised vehicle goes on sale in the United States in early 2023.

There are major changes to the 2023 Sprinter's powertrain range because there's a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel, and the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel is no longer available. The four-pot powerplant is available in two tunes. The less powerful variant has 168 horsepower (125-kilowatt) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque. The high-output version makes 208 hp (155 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm).

In comparison, the outgoing 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel made 188 hp (140 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm) of torque. The previous version of the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbodiesel had 161 hp (120 kW) and 325 lb-ft (441 Nm).

The 2.0-liter, gasoline-fueled four-cylinder carries over for the 2023 Sprinter. It still makes 188 hp (140 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque.

All versions of the Sprinter now use a nine-speed automatic gearbox, rather than the 2.0-liter turbodiesel's previously available seven-speed automatic. Mercedes says the new transmission allows for better fuel consumption and quicker downshifts. The first-gear ratio is lower, allowing for better initial acceleration.

The Sprinter also gains a new all-wheel-drive system that replaces the existing 4x4 layout. The latest tech has a torque split of up to 50 percent for each axle. The previous drivetrain can only send 35 percent of the output to the front.

The AWD system is only available with the high-output version of the new 2.0-liter turbodiesel. Mercedes reports that this drivetrain maintains the ground clearance, approach angle, departure angle, and breakover angle from the 4x4 Sprinter.

Pricing isn't yet available for the updated Sprinter range. Expect those numbers to arrive closer to the 2023 van's debut.

Mercedes is also developing the new generation of the eSprinter EV for the United States. It rides on the company's Electric Versatility Platform that has three modules: the rear-drive axle, underfloor high-voltage battery, and area for high-voltage components in the front. The automaker plans to offer three battery capacities.

Mercedes is investing €50 million ($54 million at current exchange rates) into its plant in South Carolina to build the examples of the eSprinter in the United States. Assembly begins in the second half of 2023.