When Bugatti introduced the Centodieci at Pebble Beach back in 2019, it came with an eye-watering 8 million euros price tag (before taxes) or around $9 million with the current exchange rates. One Japanese dealer wants to sell one of the limited 10 units for 12.5 million euros or around $14 million.

There's just one problem – you won't be able to drive your prized supercar until next year.

This particular Cenodieci is being sold by a dealer from Tokyo, Japan, listed on the Dutch luxury marketplace James Edition. As you would have guessed, it's indeed a build slot, with the actual unit scheduled for delivery to Bologna, Italy in January 2023.

Gallery: Bugatti Centodieci

99 Photos

The Centodieci, which means 110 in Italian, pays tribute to the EB110. It also celebrates Bugatti's 110 years since the company's founding. Despite looking like a modern Bugatti, the Centodieci carries EB110 design cues particularly on its front fascia. The smaller horseshoe and the three-section air intakes both call back to the iconic '90s supercar.

The C-shaped B-pillar is also gone on the Centodieci, replaced by five air intakes that feed the massive 8.0-liter power plant behind the seats.

Underneath the glass resides Bugatti's familiar W16 engine. It makes 1,600 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts) allowing the Centodieci to spring from 0-100 kilometers per hour (0-62 miles per hour) in 2.4 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to just 380 km/h (236 mph).

Bugatti, or should we say Bugatti-Rimac, is on the final stages of testing the Centodieci before its imminent production. For sure all of the owners are excited for the arrival of their multi-million hypercar, though obviously one of them is hoping that the build slot will be sold for the hefty asking price.