When Bugatti introduced the Centodieci at Pebble Beach back in 2019, it came with an eye-watering 8 million euros price tag (before taxes) or around $9 million with the current exchange rates. One Japanese dealer wants to sell one of the limited 10 units for 12.5 million euros or around $14 million.

There's just one problem – you won't be able to drive your prized supercar until next year.

This particular Cenodieci is being sold by a dealer from Tokyo, Japan, listed on the Dutch luxury marketplace James Edition. As you would have guessed, it's indeed a build slot, with the actual unit scheduled for delivery to Bologna, Italy in January 2023.

The Centodieci, which means 110 in Italian, pays tribute to the EB110. It also celebrates Bugatti's 110 years since the company's founding. Despite looking like a modern Bugatti, the Centodieci carries EB110 design cues particularly on its front fascia. The smaller horseshoe and the three-section air intakes both call back to the iconic '90s supercar.

The C-shaped B-pillar is also gone on the Centodieci, replaced by five air intakes that feed the massive 8.0-liter power plant behind the seats.

Underneath the glass resides Bugatti's familiar W16 engine. It makes 1,600 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts) allowing the Centodieci to spring from 0-100 kilometers per hour (0-62 miles per hour) in 2.4 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to just 380 km/h (236 mph).

Bugatti, or should we say Bugatti-Rimac, is on the final stages of testing the Centodieci before its imminent production. For sure all of the owners are excited for the arrival of their multi-million hypercar, though obviously one of them is hoping that the build slot will be sold for the hefty asking price.

