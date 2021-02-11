They have classic looks and modern amenities.

In 2019, Flat Out Autos converted a Chevrolet Tahoe into a homage to the classic K5 Blazer for the SEMA Show. The response was so good that people requested more. The shop just completed four of them and staged a photoshoot before shipping the SUVs.

The company received an order for four identical K5 conversions. All of them have a blue lower body and white upper portion.

Gallery: Chevrolet Tahoe Converted Into Chevy K5 Blazer Homage

Chevrolet Tahoe Converted Into Chevy K5 Blazer Homage Group Front
9 Photos
https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/PE4NX/s6/chevrolet-tahoe-converted-into-chevy-k5-blazer-homage-group-front.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/pLEgJ/s6/chevrolet-tahoe-converted-into-chevy-k5-blazer-homage-group.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/90o3g/s6/chevrolet-tahoe-converted-into-chevy-k5-blazer-homage-group-three-quarters.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/X41Nb/s6/chevrolet-tahoe-converted-into-chevy-k5-blazer-homage-nose-group.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/B3q4v/s6/chevrolet-tahoe-converted-into-chevy-k5-blazer-homage-front-detail.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/7Ox8p/s6/chevrolet-tahoe-converted-into-chevy-k5-blazer-homage-line-up.jpg https://cdn.motor1.com/images/mgl/k3NmQ/s6/chevrolet-tahoe-converted-into-chevy-k5-blazer-homage-line-three-quarters.jpg

The design of these SUVs takes inspiration from the K5 Blazer in the late 1960s where there's a crosspiece through the center of the grille. Circular headlights are on each corner of the front end, and there are chrome bumpers. A new hood and body panels give the rig the properly chiseled look from the old-school model. The rear hatchback is carbon fiber. The company also adds milled door handles for an appearance more like the original.

 

Using the Tahoe as a starting point means that these vehicles have to be four-doors, rather than the two-door layout of the K5 Blazer. The roof doesn't come off like on the classic Chevy.

According to a reply on Facebook, Flat Out Autos says that it's currently building another of these rigs with the more open grille from the '72 K5 Blazer. This one wears a Mustard Ocre yellow body, which should be an eye-catching color on such a big vehicle.

Revivals Of The K5 Blazer:

chevy tahoe k5 blazer conversion Our Eyes! Modern Tahoe Turned Into Classic K5 Blazer For SEMA
custom chevrolet silverado is a retro k5 blazer Custom Chevrolet Silverado Is A Retro K5 Blazer

Underneath the retro body, the chassis and mechanicals come from the previous-gen Tahoe.

If you want one of these machines, Flat Out Autos charges $69,000 for the conversion. This price covers all the parts and labor, in addition to repainting the body. The buyer needs to supply a 2015 to 2020 Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

Sources: Flat Out Autos via Facebook, Flat Out Autos via Facebook, K5 Tahoe