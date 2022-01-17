Back in late October last year, Flat Out Autos of Jonesboro, Arkansas, unveiled its heavily modded version of the 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe LT Z71. It quickly became famous on the internet because of its exterior design professionally made to look like a Chevy K5 Blazer. The very same example that was displayed at the 2021 SEMA is now listed for sale. And there’s a solid interest so far.

As we’ve previously reported, the body-on-frame chassis of this Tahoe was shortened to accommodate the new two-door body. Many of the body components, including the hood, grille, headlights, taillights, rear quarter panels, front fenders, doors, chrome bumpers, and rear tailgate, were designed from scratch to mimic the original model. Once the entire body was assembled, the SUV received a full repaint in metallic blue with a white upper section.

Gallery: 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe with K5 Blazer exterior

25 Photos

The interior doesn’t follow the same vintage philosophy, though, as it is basically a very well-maintained original 2018 Tahoe cabin. Onboard you’ll find nice features such as power-adjustable front seats and a folding rear bench, a rear-view camera and lane-keeping assist, a power sunroof, automatic climate control, and a central touchscreen with navigation. Sure, the interior is not as cool as the outside, though it is a pleasant place.

Under the hood, there’s a 5.3-liter V8 generating 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The unit is in stock form and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels through a dual-range transfer case. A recent oil change makes it easier for the new owner to get the SUV on the road.

With approximately five full days left until the end of the auction, this heavily modified Blazer-turned-Tahoe currently costs $61,500. Given the time and effort invested in this build, we won’t be surprised to see the final price hit the $100,000 mark.