We know for a fact that Lamborghini will be saying goodbye to internal combustion engines by the second half of the decade. But if you want a brand new Lamborghini supercar that doesn't need the help of an electric motor, you only have this year to gather up the funds to buy one.

According to a report by Automotive News Europe, Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has been quoted saying that this year will be the last time that the company will be only offering combustion engines.

Winkelmann also said that the company has the perfect start for 2022. He's referring to Lamborghini's all-time sales record, with 8,405 cars delivered in 2021. Almost 60 percent of that number belongs to the sales of the Urus SUV, moving 5,021 units worldwide.

That said, the Italian marque is set to introduce four new models this year in preparation for electrifying its lineup. The company didn’t specify what it would reveal or when. The Aventador replacement could be one of the four models, following the Aventador Ultimae, the last pure V12 that the company will offer.

In terms of electrification, Lamborghini has invested a hefty sum for the shift. The company is said to have allocated 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for the transition to plug-in hybrids. The first batch of Lamborghini plug-in hybrid models will arrive as early as 2023, while the pure battery-electric Lamborghini seeing the light of day in 2025.

The future is certainly electric for the Italian automaker, with strong backing from the VW Group. Winkelmann said that they are still working on the final design of the Lamborghini EV. A four-door model "suited for daily use" is also in consideration.