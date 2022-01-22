GM’s Lockport New York component plant is preparing for a massive renovation. The plan is currently home to the production of many ancillary components used in the production of GM’s trucks. Moving forward, however, GM will use this historic plant to manufacture critical components for use in future electric vehicles.
The Lockport, NY-based plant dates back all the way to 1910 when it was Harrison Radiator Company, an organization that focused on the development and production of cutting-edge radiators for automotive use. Now, over 110 years later, this historic plan is preparing for the next automotive paradigm shift as it looks towards GM’s electric future. This plan will benefit from a $154M investment from GM that will also add over 230 new jobs over the next five years.
According to GM, “Lockport Components currently produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components used in a variety of GM trucks.” Moving forward, however, the focus will be specifically on the production of electric motor stator modules.
A stator is the stationary component of an electric motor that surrounds the rotor of the electric motor that transmits the torque to the car’s wheels. The stator receives power from the vehicle's battery and uses a series of conducting wires to transform electrical energy into mechanical energy.
Needless to say, the stator of an eclectic motor is a very critical component that will determine the success of GM’s future EV products. This transition from engine supporting components to critical electric motor part production is a huge opportunity for the Lockport plant to impact the future of American EV transportation. GM states that the renovations will start immediately to keep pace with the growing demand for EVs.
General Motors announced today plans to invest nearly $154 million in its Western New York Lockport Components plant. The investment will be used to renovate the facility and purchase and install new machinery and equipment used in the production of the stator module, a key component in an electric motor. Electric motors will be used in a variety of GM's future Ultium Platform-based electric trucks and SUVs. Facility renovations will begin immediately.
As Lockport Components prepares for electric motor component production, the facility will continue to build a variety of components that support GM's current truck and SUV production. Lockport Components currently produces radiators, condensers, heater cores, evaporators, HVAC modules, oil coolers and other components used in a variety of GM trucks. GM currently estimates Lockport Components will add approximately 230 positions between 2023 and 2026. Actual staffing plans will be finalized closer to the start of production as the facility transitions to support EV motor component production.
“GM’s investment in Lockport Components reaffirms our commitment to manufacturing in Western New York and our confidence in this team. They will build a crucial module in our electric motor assembly for our future electric trucks and SUVs," said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability. "This is an excellent example of how we are bringing our workforce along on the journey to an all-electric future while we scale our EV production capacity and maintain a flow of parts for our current vehicles."
Lockport Components was founded in 1910 as the Harrison Radiator Company for the purpose of designing, manufacturing, and selling automotive radiators and components. With more than 1,500employees, the site is focused on continuous improvement through a joint team process between UAW Local 686, Local 55 and plant management.
Lockport Components was founded in 1910 as the Harrison Radiator Company for the purpose of designing, manufacturing, and selling automotive radiators and components. With more than 1,500employees, the site is focused on continuous improvement through a joint team process between UAW Local 686, Local 55 and plant management.
