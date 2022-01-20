Back in November, Dodge announced that it would create a new position – Chief Donut Maker. It sounded too good to be true, but it’s part of the brand’s new Never Lift campaign that focuses promoting on its performance vehicles. Since then, we’ve seen Dodge revive its Direct Connection brand, but the company is now ready to find its Chief Donut Maker. Starting today, Dodge is accepting applications for the position through February 28. Enter here.

Dodge is asking people to submit a short video (max two minutes) that shows their charisma, creativity, and passion for cars and the brand. Dodge has enlisted champion wrestler Bill Goldberg to oversee the competition, which will be whittled down to the top 10 finalists. They will then compete in a series of eliminations that include racing a Dodge “horsepower heavyweight” until two contestants remain. The series will air like a reality TV show, with Dodge revealing its new Chief Donut Maker in the final episode that airs sometime this spring.

Gallery: Dodge Chief Donut Maker

3 Photos

“We’re looking to hire someone just like them [the Dodge Brothers] as our Chief Donut Maker, someone who will embody their crazy can-do America Muscle spirit and carry the torch of the single most engaged group of enthusiasts the automotive industry has to offer,” said Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis.

The winner will receive a nice, fat $150,000 paycheck while keeping their day job, a free Hellcat company car, and a new Dodge-branded wardrobe. They’ll also get to enjoy “epic auto events” that should include time behind the wheel of some of Dodge’s best performance vehicles.

It’s not like Dodge needs much help selling its performance vehicles. The Challenger surpassed both the Mustang and Camaro in sales last year, and it’s the oldest entry of the trio. Dodge says we should expect more details about its Chief Donut Maker search in the coming weeks.