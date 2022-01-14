March 9 will be the day when we'll finally get to see the production-ready I.D. Buzz electric van, but Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has another important debut slated for 2022. We're obviously talking about the Amarok, which has been teased relentlessly for nearly two years. The Ford Ranger's German brother is back in a fresh preview to ease the wait until the world premiere that should take place in the coming months.

The latest digital sketch provides a closer look at the midsize truck's side profile with chunky plastic cladding on the wheel arches and a more than generous ground clearance. The pickup rides on beefy winter tires and has a considerable amount of suspension travel to tackle uneven roads with ease. Although you can’t necessarily tell by looking at the teaser image, but VW says the new Amarok will be bigger.

Gallery: Next-generation Volkswagen Amarok teasers

Switching to an updated version of Ford's T6 platform, the new workhorse will be 100 millimeters (3.93 inches) longer and more than 40 mm (1.57 in) wider than the outgoing model. As a refresher, the current Amarok in the double cab guise is 5,254 mm (206.9 in) long and 1,954 mm (76.9 in) wide. An educated guess tells us most of that stretch will go into the wheelbase for a more spacious cabin.

Much like the existing version, which has been around since 2010, the revamped model will be offered with an assortment of diesel engines, including a potent V6 TDI. Depending on the market, there will be other powertrains available, akin to the new Ford Ranger due to be offered in some countries with a gasoline unit – the EcoBoost 2.3-liter four-pot.

While the Blue Oval will once again sell an SUV version as the Everest, we haven't heard anything about a body-on-frame VW equivalent serving as a rugged alternative to the posh Touareg. It is a known fact the Amarok would've been terminated had it not been for the tie-up with Ford. The first-gen model has generated more than 815,000 sales and the replacement will be built by its partner at the plant Silverton, South Africa.