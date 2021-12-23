We knew back in July that the 2022 Toyota Supra A91-CF Edition would cost a lot. At the time, reports indicated the coupe would cost $64,275, but the price has increased slightly since due to a $30 increase in the car’s destination charge. It’s now $1,025, which officially takes the limited-edition Supra’s starting price to $64,305, well above the starting price of the 2022 Supra 3.0 Premium. All prices include the destination charge.

The addition of the A91-CF Edition is the biggest news for the 2022 Supra, though there are a few other minor changes. Heated seats are now standard on the Supra 3.0, while a new red leather interior color choice is available for the 3.0 Premium. Models with the Premium Audio system receive full-screen Apple CarPlay compatibility.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota Supra A91 Carbon Fiber Edition

The rest of the 2022 Supra lineup also receives a small, incremental price increase. The entry-level 2.0 model is $200 more expensive, while the Supra 3.0 is $550 more expensive. Even the 3.0 Premium’s price increases by $200. However, these are tiny increases.

Model Price*
Supra 2.0 $44,215

Supra 3.0

 $52,565

Supra 3.0 Premium

 $55,715
Supra A91-CF Edition $64,305

Toyota is limiting the A91-CF Edition’s production to just 600 units that will be exclusive to North America. The Carbon Fiber Edition model receives a host of exposed carbon-fiber goodies like the front splitter, side and rear canards, a new duckbill spoiler, and the side rocker panels. The edition also receives exclusive matte-black 19-inch wheels and a red-and-black interior makeover with even more carbon-fiber trim. 

The purchase of any Supra also nets customers a one-year membership to the National Auto Sport Association, which includes many benefits like free admission and other programs. The 2022 Toyota GR Supra is available now at dealerships.

*Price includes the $1,025 destination charge.

