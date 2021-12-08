Given the videos we see of the Dodge Challenger, it's easy to forget that the company still offers versions without a Hellcat supercharged V8. You can get it with two flavors of naturally aspirated V8 and even a V6. In this video, a Challenger RT with the 5.7-liter V8 challenges a Toyota GR Supra to a drag race and a run from a roll.

The V8 in the Challenger RT makes 372 horsepower (277 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 pound-feet) of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends the power to the rear wheels. The car is stock other than an aftermarket exhaust.

The Dodge is going up against a 2021 Toyota Supra. It has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six that makes 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters). An eight-speed automatic routes this output to the rear wheels.

On paper, this looks like it should be a close race. The Supra has a bit more horsepower, and the Challenger has the torque advantage.

The challenges start with a traditional drag race. Both cars are in Sport mode with traction control on. For a split second off the line, the Challenger seems competitive, but then the Supra speeds away. From there, the Dodge is never even close to the Toyota.

Next, they race from a 31-mph (50 kph) roll. Maybe it's the gear that the Challenger is in, but the Supra performs even better here. The Toyota drives away like the Supra is standing still.

Next, they run the same race again. The results are exactly the same. Despite having less horsepower in total, the Supra seems like it's activating an afterburner as the coupe speeds away from the Challenger.

In the comments to this video, the channel owner says that the Supra has noticeable turbo lag. The message speculates that the Toyota might not be able to beat the new Nissan Z from a roll. We can't wait to see that race whenever it happens.