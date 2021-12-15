Motorhomes aren't generally notable for their straight-line performance, but here's a chance to own the fastest one in the world, at least by 1998 standards. This Chinook RV set a land speed record in its class at the Bonneville Salt Flats that year by going 99.776 miles per hour (160.57 kilometers per hour).

The Chinook uses a Ford E-350 as its basis, and the Blue Oval's Triton V10 is under the hood. The rig is currently for sale on eBay. The auction ends on November 22, and there are no bids as of this writing. The starting price is $30,000 with a reserve not yet met and a Buy It Now cost of $40,000.

Gallery: 1998 Chinook Motorhome For Sale

10 Photos

To achieve the speed record, the team stripped everything unnecessary out of the vehicle, including the rooftop air conditioner and water tanks. A roll cage in the cabin protected the driver.

After setting the record, a restoration put all of the removed equipment back into the motorhome. The seller says there are just 73,000 miles (117,482 kilometers) on it.

This Chinook is eye-catching because of its white body with bold orange stripes that transition to a purple shade at the back. There's a small scoop on the hood, and the grille has orange accents that match the stripes. Decals from sponsors also decorate the body.

Inside, this motorhome has all the amenities you'd expect. There's a long couch against one wall, and there's a table with two benches on the other side. A kitchenette with a cooktop, sink, and refrigerator occupies the rear section. The bathroom has a shower and toilet.

The owner has had this RV for 17 years and actually used it for trips. The auction listing reports it going through a recent servicing. Judging by the photos, the rig looks to be in good shape and comes with a fantastic story to tell people.