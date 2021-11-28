The third and current-generation Dodge Durango has been around for a decade. It joined the line-up in 2011, and has seen several model updates and upgrades since then. Despite its age, Dodge isn't slowing down with the updates. In fact, its most recent facelift came out last year.

For the 2021 model year, the Durango received a bit of a nip and tuck to its front and rear bumper. Also new this year are headlight elements, grille textures, and the addition of six new wheel designs. Dodge also gave their lone SUV a new instrument panel, and high-spec models get a much larger Uconnect touchscreen. However, Dodge isn't stopping there as they have something prepared for the 2022 model year as well.

Dodge will soon add yet another trim level to the Durango line-up. It's called the R/T Plus, and it adds a few more luxury and tech features to this 'sporty' model. The R/T Plus essentially builds on the success on the GT Plus model that was introduced not too long ago. Perhaps the sales of that model prompted the automaker to give the R/T a little more for the money.

So what does the R/T Plus have to offer for SUV shoppers? It's more of a tech and safety upgrade, a good thing since most of these are used for family transport duties. Active safety systems fitted standard to the R/T Plus include Blind-Spot Detection, Forward-Collision Warning-Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop Function, Advanced Brake Assist, and Lane Departure Warning-Plus.

There are other upgrades to make the Durango R/T feel like a more upmarket SUV with this Plus version. If you go for this model, you get a sunroof as standard, along with a 19-Speaker 825-Watt Harman Kardon audio system, an upgraded instrument panel, a suede headliner, and Nappa leather seats. The rear entertainment system remains an option. You might say that some those features sound familiar. That's because some of it have trickled down from the Citadel model.

At the time of writing, you cannot configure the R/T Plus but expect it to go live sooner than later. As for pricing, it starts at $52,225 for rear-wheel-drive models, while the all-wheel drive carries a base of $54,825. Destination charge is $1,595. The Durango R/T Plus will be available in dealers later this year as a 2022 model. As for the future of the Durango, it is said that it will use the frame of the Jeep Wagoneer for its next generation.