When Dodge released the Durango SRT Hellcat, the American automaker only planned to produce around 2,000 vehicles. However, after many customers missed out on the limited-run special, the company planned to build more vehicles for those who were a day late (though probably not a dollar short).

“As we finalized the production plan for this amazing SUV, we found a way to move some 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engines from other vehicles to ensure every ‘sold order’ in our systems will get built,” said the Director of Dodge Operations North America Bob Broderdorf, speaking to Dodge Garage.

According to Muscle Cars & Trucks, another 1,000 units of the rapid SUV will be built in June 2021 if the rumors are true. The Durango SRT Hellcat’s production run of roughly 3,000 units makes it one of the rarest vehicles in the American automaker’s lineup. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the only hot rod in the same ballpark – with 3,300 of them being built.

The uprated Durango is no slouch in the performance department. Obviously, it has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 710 horsepower (529 kilowatts), but the power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. This means that the SUV can slingshot to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.5 seconds, thanks to standard launch control and all-wheel grip.

Even with its mighty curb weight of 5,710 pounds (2,590 kilograms), it can handle a corner too, thanks to adaptive Bilstein dampers and grippy Pirelli P Zero summer tires. With a towing capacity of up to 8,700 lbs (3,946 kg), it’s clear that the Durango SRT Hellcat is as capable as it is fast.