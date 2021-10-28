Now that the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is revealed, it's time for wild dealership stories to begin. Usually, such stories involve ridiculous vehicle markups, but this one actually promises buyers will pay MSRP, whatever it ends up being. However, buyers working with this dealership might have a long wait before enjoying their bought-at-sticker Z06.

How long you ask? Three to four years, according to a Twitter post from Zerin Dube. The post allegedly features a screenshot from the Wholesale Car Club Facebook group, showing a post from a person who claims to work for "one of the largest Chevrolet dealerships in the country," getting up to 100 Corvette allocations a month. The dealership is apparently taking $1,000 refundable deposits for the new Z06, and they already have 1,087 in the books. As such, the wait time for delivery is estimated at up to four years. Yikes.

Our friends over at MidEngineCorvetteForum.com learned of this, and they speculate the dealership in question is Criswell Chevrolet in Maryland. Forum members familiar with the location also speculate the individual who posted in the FB group might be exaggerating the allocation numbers a bit. Forum members also point out that many deposits are often refunded as cars become available for order at other locations, so that wait time could be exaggerated as well. Four years puts us at the end of 2025, and if the previously leaked C8 development timeline is accurate, we could have the ZR1 or Zora by then.

This isn't the only report regarding Chevy dealerships and the new Z06. Cars Direct tells us Ciocca Corvette in Atlantic City, New Jersey asked its customers to stop calling about the Z06. The location claims to be the largest Corvette dealership in the world, and apparently, the sales team has been swamped with people asking about the 670-hp supercar. An email obtained by Cars Direct says the dealership will open a reservation list on November 2, but nothing Z06-related will happen before then. As with Criswell, Ciocca pledges to sell all reserved Z06s at MSRP, but there's no mention of a deposit.

The takeaway from this is clear. Folks are seriously excited about the Z06 and its naturally aspirated V8 spinning to 8,600 rpm. Unfortunately for them, at this point there's no telling how many cars Chevrolet will build, as we don't even know pricing information yet, never mind ordering or production. If everything goes according to plan, Z06 production should begin in the summer of 2022 but we've seen how such plans are quickly derailed in the last couple of years. COVID and chip-related shortages have hampered C8 Stingray production, and those issues could well continue next year.