When the C8 Corvette debuted back in 2019, we were properly impressed by its performance stats. With the base model Stingray matching the previous-generation ZR1 to 60 mph, we could only imagine the capabilities of future models. Now, the next step in the C8's mid-engine journey is here with the new Z06. Actually, it's not a step. It's a freaking ginormous jump.

The LT6: No Turbos, No Problem

How else would you describe 670 horsepower (500 kilowatts) at – wait for it – 8,400 rpm? Say hello to the LT6 V8, which Chevrolet says is the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 engine to grace any production car, ever. This 5.5-liter DOHC V8 is an all-aluminum affair with a dry sump, a flat-plane crankshaft, and an official redline of 8,600 revs, just 200 rpm past peak power. Even the maximum torque rating of 460 pound-feet (623 Newton-meters) has a lofty peak of 6,300 rpm. This rev-happy engine is unlike anything to ever grace a Corvette, save for the C8.R race car from which it's derived.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Flat Plane Crank V8

As you might imagine, adding that much power requires more air to keep it cool. Chevrolet's Z06 teaser photo didn't reveal significant visual changes from the Stingray, but it wears a different front fascia that channels air to a center heat exchanger, one of five used on the Z06. It has a stance 3.6 inches wider for better balance and handling, but the increased width also allows more air to enter the side vents. At the rear there's a new fascia that houses the Z06's floating quad exhaust outlets, and the design is no afterthought. Engineers spent two years fine-tuning the pipes to ensure it sounded unlike any other 'Vette ever built.

Suspension And Aero Upgrades

This bonkers new engine is what everyone will be talking about, but like previous Z06 models, it's only part of the performance equation. The aforementioned wider stance allowed Chevrolet engineers to fit the new Z06 with the largest wheels ever used on a production Corvette. 20-inchers in front wear 275/30-series tires, while 21-inch wheels at the back roll with steamroller-spec 345/25-series tires. And if you don't like the standard-issue "spider" wheels, Chevrolet offers seven various wheel packages to choose from.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Side View
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Wheels
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Exhaust
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible Rear View

The suspension gets Z06-specific calibration versus the Stingray, but drivers will still find a plethora of settings for both hardcore track driving and casual touring. Brakes are upgraded to six-piston Brembos in front, clamping down on 14.6-inch rotors. Rear brakes are slightly larger with 15-inch rotors, but optional carbon-ceramic brakes bump sizes to 15.7 inches in front and 15.4 inches at the back. It's also an extremely stiff car, so stiff that Chevrolet offers a Z06 hardtop convertible without the need for extra bracing.

Aerodynamically speaking, standard Z06 models get a front splitter and a modest rear spoiler with an installable fixed wickerbill that Chevrolet describes as a small tab at the spoiler's edge. It can increase downforce, but we suspect folks seeking downforce will opt for the carbon fiber aero package that makes the Z06 look like its racecar sibling. It includes a larger front splitter, dive planes on the front corners, underbody strakes, and the big wing we've seen on numerous camouflaged prototypes.

Or, you could just check the box for the Z07 Performance Package and get all the previously mentioned upgrades plus a few more. The familiar package adds the FE7 suspension with additional Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 calibrations. You also get super-sticky Michelin Sport Cup 2 R ZP tires that were developed specifically for the new Z06. They can be mounted on various wheel choices, including carbon-fiber wheels that cut 41 pounds of unsprung weight from the Z06.

Thusly equipped, Chevrolet says the latest 'Vette can pull 1.22 g on a 300-foot skidpad and achieve 734 pounds of downforce at 186 mph. And yes, you'll find a few extra touches in the cockpit, primarily with carbon-fiber trim packages and a new Adrenaline Red interior trim option.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Carbon Fiber Interior
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Red Interior

Performance And Price

Unfortunately, power and lateral acceleration are the only performance statistics Chevrolet is ready to share right now. With shifting duties carried out by an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission featuring a shorter final drive, we suspect the Z06 will be notably quicker to 60 mph than the Stingray. Since the base Corvette already does that sprint in 3.0 seconds, the Z06 should be hypercar quick. It will also have a higher top speed than the Stingray, possibly approaching 200 mph.

The Next Corvette After Z06:

Barring production delays due to chip shortages, COVID, or some other unforeseen apocalypse, Z06 production will begin in the summer of 2022. Pricing information will be announced closer to its on-sale date.

FAQs:

How Much Does The C8 Corvette Z06 Cost?

Official pricing hasn't been announced yet for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Based on the price difference between the previous-generation base Corvette and Z06, the 2023 model could start around $90,000.

How Fast Is The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06?

Chevrolet hasn't released performance figures, but we expect the C8 Z06 to reach 60 mph in at least 2.5 seconds. Top speed is over 180 mph.

How Much Horsepower Does The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Have?

Its 5.5-liter DOHC V8 produces 670 horsepower at 8,400 rpm.

What Does The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Redline At?

The engine in the C8 Z06 will rev all the way to 8,600 rpm.

Is The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Turbocharged Or Supercharged?

No. The new Corvette Z06 uses a naturally aspirated 5.5-liter V8. It's the most powerful naturally aspirated V8 ever used in a production car.

When Can I Order A 2023 C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06?

The new Z06 will enter production in the summer of 2022. Order banks will open closer to the car's production schedule.

Source: Chevrolet

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Engine 5.5-Liter DOHC Naturally Aspirated V8
Output 670 Horsepower / 460 Pound-Feet
Transmission Eight-Speed DCT
Drive Type Rear-Wheel Drive
Width 79.7 in. / 2,025 mm
Height 48.6 in. / 1,235 mm
Weight 3,434 lbs / 1,561 kg (dry, with carbon fiber wheels and Z07 pkg)
Speed 0-60 MPH N/A
Maximum speed N/A
Efficiency N/A
Trim Base Price N/A
Christopher Smith
By: Christopher Smith
