The fourth generation of the Skoda Superb, fifth if you are taking into account the original 1934-1949 model, won't hit the market until 2023, but the rumor mill never sleeps. A new report from Auto Express aims to shed light on how Mladá Boleslav's range-topping car will evolve for its next iteration, expected to grow in size furthermore to distance itself from the now larger-than-ever Octavia.

Already officially confirmed by company boss Thomas Schäfer to come once again in both liftback and wagon flavors, the new Superb will reportedly feature the Volkswagen Group's final combustion engine development. More efficient gasoline and diesel engines are in the pipeline in order to meet Euro 7 regulations that will probably come into effect in 2025. While Skoda has ruled out a PHEV version of the Kodiaq, the Octavia and Superb will continue to offer electrified powertrains since the two models are popular fleet cars.

Early design sketches have revealed Skoda won't rock the boat in terms of exterior appearance as the 2023 Superb will feature an evolution of the current design. It's set to look sharper and adopt the widest grille ever fitted by the Czech brand. The liftback is said to feature a more coupe-like sloping roofline and a longer rear overhang, presumably for greater cargo capacity. Strong and wide character lines will give the profile a more imposing look.

The biggest changes will allegedly take place inside the cabin where the revamped Superb will adopt an all-new cabin that will trickle down to the next generation of the firm's largest SUV later this decade. Schäfer told Auto Express "the car's interior is a huge step forward," adding that it will "carry our new user language, which extends to what you touch and feel. Superb will get it first, and then [the second-generation] Kodiaq after."

He went on to say some of the interior elements will be adapted from the Enyaq iV, suggesting it will get the electric SUV's 13-inch touchscreen. Schäfer specified a Skoda interior has to be "functional, clear and easy to use," with Auto Express speculating a physical dial or switch could incorporate multiple functions.

Production of the Superb will move from Kvasiny in the Czech Republic to VW Group's overhauled Bratislava factory in Slovakia where it will share the assembly line with the next Passat, which is said to come exclusively as a wagon.