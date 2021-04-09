The flagship Superb was the first Skoda to get the Sportline treatment back in 2015 before the Kodiaq, Karoq, and Enyiaq iV SUVs all went on to receive the visual upgrades. It's now Octavia's turn to spawn its first-ever Sportline trim level, bringing RS-like cosmetic tweaks without the added performance reserved for the high-performance versions.

Black design elements separate the Sportline from the lesser trim levels, along with a subtle rear spoiler for the liftback version. Also available as a wagon, the Octavia Sportline rides on 17-inch wheels with a polished black look, but you can upgrade to 18-inch allow as well as a larger 19-inch set exclusive to this version. Sportline badges round off the changes on the outside.

The interior starts off as an Octavia in the Style trim before adding piano black decorative strips along with sports seats featuring built-in headrests. The steering wheel is adorned with the Sportline logo and the front door sills wear the Octavia lettering. As standard, Skoda will sell the new version – which slots between the Style and RS – with a USB-C port in the rearview mirror to make it easier for the driver to attach a dashcam.

As you’d expect from an Octavia, the Sportline is available with a multitude of gasoline, diesel, natural gas, mild-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Depending on powertrain choice, it can be had with front- or all-wheel drive as well as with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The big news as far as engines are concerned is the introduction of Skoda's 2.0 TSI engine with 190 horsepower (140 kilowatts). It was available towards the end of the previous-gen Octavia's life cycle when it replaced the old 1.8 TSI, but it's only now the fourth-gen model is getting the gasoline mill. It's available exclusively in an AWD and DSG combination. Although not mentioned in the press release, logic tells us the 2.0 TSI variant comes along with an independent rear suspension.

At an additional cost, the Octavia Sportline can be ordered with DCC Dynamic Chassis Control bringing no fewer than 15 settings for the dampers, from comfortable to sporty. The central airbag between the front seats will also cost you extra, and so will Collision Avoidance Assist, Turn Assist, and Crew Protect Assist with rollover function.

The only member of the Octavia family currently missing is the luxurious Laurin & Klement named after Skoda's founding fathers and available in all previous three generations of the modern Octavia. It's only a matter of time before it will be added as we know for a fact it's coming to India at the very least.