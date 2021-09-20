Rather confusingly, GR Sport is the name attributed by Toyota to its top-of-the-range Land Cruiser. It’s the one to have if you want all the off-road toys, but what if the LC300 were to be taken a step further in terms of capabilities off the beaten path? This is where the attached speculative rendering comes in, illustrating a hypothetical derivative to please hardcore off-road enthusiasts.

Fitted with a snorkel and riding on all-terrain chunky tires, the new Land Cruiser has been imagined based on the special edition available in some markets to celebrate the SUV's 70th anniversary. The artist from Kolesa envisioned the go-anywhere vehicle with a snorkel and dual tow hooks as part of a series of upgrades the aftermarket scene is likely already preparing for the LC300.

Truth be told, Toyota doesn't really need to spice up the Land Cruiser lineup for the time being considering it already has major problems keeping up with demand. It has already received more than 20,000 preorders, and corroborated with the microchip shortage, the waiting time has reportedly increased to four years. Yes, years.

It would make sense for a future flagship version to inherit the hybrid powertrain from the recently unveiled 2022 Tundra. The fullsize pickup truck uses the same platform as the new Land Cruiser and will be offered with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 and an electric motor for a combined output of 437 horsepower (326 kilowatts) and 583 pound-feet (790 Newton-meters) of torque.

Another plausible scenario would be for the next-generation Lexus LX to get the electrified setup on top of the off-road chops already available in the new Land Cruiser. It remains to be seen how the two will be differentiated, but we're expecting the LX to be more than just a tuxedo-wearing variant of the Toyota version once it will debut late this year or early 2022.