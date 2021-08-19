Right off the heels of recent news about a one-off tuned Ford Explorer ST coming to the Woodward Dream Cruise, a rumor involving the midsize crossover is circling around. According to insider sources cited by Ford Authority, the Explorer ST will be arriving for the 2022 model year with rear-wheel drive as standard.

Of note, the Explorer ST and the cheaper Enthusiast ST model both come with the Intelligent 4WD system as a standard feature. If we'll take this rumor as fact, that won't be the case when the 2022 Explorer arrives at showrooms this fall.

The four-wheel-drive system will likely be offered as an option. In the Explorer Platinum trim, which is another trim level that lost the AWD as a standard feature for the 2021 model year, the Intelligent 4WD option costs an additional $750.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Explorer ST And XLT Sport

8 Photos

That said, we can expect Ford to trim down the pricing of the Explorer ST. For reference, the Explorer Enthusiast ST currently starts at $49,000 even after a price hike last June that followed a massive price decrease for the 2021 model year. If you're looking for a performance family hauler for cemented roads, a price decrease should be a welcome thought, especially if you live in areas where AWD isn't a must.

Then again, we'd be amiss not to mention that the Ford Explorer ST's move to standard RWD is still a rumor at this point – at least until we get an official word from the Blue Oval.

We expect to hear more about the Explorer in the weeks or months to come, given that Ford has been constantly updating its lineup every now and then. We'll keep an ear to the ground for the latest developments, so keep us in your tabs.