For the first time ever, the Ford Explorer is now being sold in Europe as part of the Blue Oval's restructuring plan for its European business. And yes, this is the first time that the large SUV (by European standards) has traveled across the Atlantic to the Old Continent, and more importantly, it's only available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

With that said, a top speed run at unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn is in order, and YouTube's AutoTopNL heeded the call.

As you can see in the video above, the Ford Explorer PHEV didn't really have a hard time keeping up with the fast phased Autobahn. That's thanks largely to the immense power output coming from its PHEV powertrain. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 gasoline engine makes 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts), while the electric motor adds another 100 hp (75 kW). In total, the Explorer PHEV produces up to 450 hp (335 kW) and 620 pound-feet (840 Newton-meters).

The driver in the top speed run above maximized the Explorer's digital speedometer, maxing out at 239 kilometers per hour (148.5 miles per hour). It's important to note that at this speed, the huge SUV was still composed and undeterred by wind and road noise – at least not so much.

The Explorer PHEV uses a 13.1-kWh lithium-ion battery, which allows it to run up to 25 miles (40 kilometers) on purely electric energy, plus a combined fuel consumption of 3.4 liters per 100 kilometers (69 miles per gallon).

Despite being electric, the Explorer can haul stuff, with a capability to two trailers weighing up to 5,511 pounds (2,500 kilograms). It can also handle all road and weather conditions with its seven selectable driving modes: Normal, Sport, Towing, Snow, and more.