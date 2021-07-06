Breaking into a modern car feels like it’d be a high-tech affair. Numerous security features are designed to thwart would-be car thieves and robbers, like watchful car alarm systems and encoded keys. However, so long as there are physical locks on cars, criminals can still break into them. A new video from the LockPickingLawyer YouTube channel has the host breaking into his own Ford Explorer ST to show how easy that is.

He uses a Lishi automotive lock picking tool that works on most modern Ford vehicles. There are other tools designed to work on different makes and models, like BMW and Chrysler. The LockPickingLawyer slips the tool in the driver-side door lock and begins to slide two blades into the lock. You can hear the blades hitting the key pins if you closely listen as he works them through the locking mechanism.

He finesses the blades in and out of the keyhole for several seconds before twisting the tool and opening the door, breaking into the car in about 50 seconds. However, while he did gain access to the interior, his deed didn’t go unnoticed. About 10 seconds after opening the car door, he got an “Alarm Triggered” alert from his FordPass smartphone app. According to him, it’s uncommon for simple lock picking to set off a car’s alarm.

Many modern keys are equipped with transmitters that inform the vehicle it’s authorized to unlock the doors and start the engine. In some instances, if that key isn’t near the vehicle’s vicinity and there’s tampering, the system triggers the alarm, which is likely what happened with the Explorer. The uncertainty alone should thwart many expert car thieves from attempting to break into a modern automobile. Tech is moving fast, and having your car alert to any break-ins will become mainstream in the coming years.