In our roundup of every vehicle being killed for the 2022 model year, one entry came from Mercedes-Benz and that's the Mercedes-AMG GT R. However, it seems like there's a long list to be added, according to a Reddit post from user bsw1234, who provided proof to the moderators of the r/cars thread.

According to the post, nearly all V8-powered Mercedes vehicles, including all AMGs, aren't going to be sold in the US for the 2022 model year. The reason for the culling is connected, but not limited to, global supply chain issues.

These models include AMG C63, AMG GLC 63, AMG E63, GLE 580, AMG GLE 63, AMG GLS 63, GLS600 Maybach, G550, and AMG G63. Only the S580 and S580 Maybach are spared by the said onslaught, according to the unposted document (due to privacy concerns).

Included text in the document that's posted on the thread seeks to provide an explanation:

MBAG has prioritized its focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to, challenges in the supply chain that have an impact on the product portfolio offered in the US market.

However, we have to point out that the alleged announcement will remain a rumor at this point until an official word from Mercedes-Benz comes out, if at all.

More importantly, the duration of the said move to cancel all V8s for 2022 isn’t clear at this point. But it goes without saying that it's going to be temporary, though Mercedes has already confirmed that the AMG C63 will be downsizing to a four-cylinder hybrid powertrain, moving forward.

We'll know more about this development in the next few days or so. Meanwhile, if you've ordered a 2022 model of one of the cars mentioned above, you might want to contact your dealer to verify the information.