When it comes to full-fledged, hardcore off-roading, there are two nameplates that are among the best out there – the Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler. Everyone has their bet as to which one's the better and more capable off-roader, but we'd wager a straight-line race is out of the question.

And yet, here we are with a video from a YouTube channel called ACCELER8. While a drag race matchup between off-roaders on a prepped surface is pointless, we all know that this is just for fun – and probably to humor the people who are curious as to which between the two is quicker.

With the specifics, the Bronco and Wrangler models here both come with four doors and almost the same hue. The Wrangler is powered by the standard 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 gasoline engine, which produces 285 horsepower (213 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (353 Newton-meters).

The Bronco, on the other hand, is powered by its turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four EcoBoost engine. It's a tad less powerful than the Wrangler when not fed with premium fuel, which was the case in the drag race above, producing 275 hp (205 kW). However, it has a lot more torque at 315 lb-ft (427 Nm).

The clincher, however, is that the Bronco is generally heavier than the Wrangler. We don't have the exact figures here since we're not sure of the exact equipment that both vehicles have.

Out of two races, the Bronco crossed the quarter-mile mark after the Wrangler. This irked the sensitivities of some fans, calling the race unfair since it's an I4 versus a V6, which begs the question: was the race really a mismatch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.