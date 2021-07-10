The push for electrification has certainly reached your news feed in the past couple of years and we all know that Europe is one of the major proponents for this. In fact, a Bloomberg report has cited a recent EU document that will accelerate the ban of cars equipped with internal combustion engines.

According to the document, emissions from new cars and vans are required to fall by 65 percent in 2030, and to zero by 2035. Of course, the tougher standards come with a rule obliging governments to create more vehicle charging stations to complement the plan.

To recall, Europe aims to become the world's first net-zero emissions continent by 2050, so the plan to phase out combustion vehicle sales by 2035 is a measure to achieve that goal. Bloomberg reports that the updated plan will be unveiled next week, which includes a strict 2030 goal to cut greenhouse gases by at least 55 percent compared to the levels from 1990.

Of note, the current goal for cars in Europe is to reduce emissions from 2030 by 37.5 percent. The updated plan is a significant tightening, considering that around 12 percent of total EU emissions come from passenger vehicles.

With that said, we can expect automakers, especially those who sell well in Europe, to accelerate their push for electrification even more. Volkswagen was among those who have announced a total ban, with a previous report citing that it will end the sale of conventionally-powered cars by 2035. Ford in Europe has also announced a similar but earlier plan, with a target to ban combustion engine cars by 2030.

Other automakers are expected to follow suit as soon as the new rules get implemented and revealed.