The Renault Kadjar is in dire need of a major revamp, and we've seen its updated version while testing before. Our spy photographers have seen the prototype again but this time, it's doing some hot weather testing as opposed to the snowy one we've seen back in April shot in Sweden.

Launched back in 2015, the next-generation Renault Kadjar is expected to get a sharper styling based on the spy shots you see here. The proportion is slightly sportier than before with shorter overhangs, while a similarity to the Nissan Qashqai (otherwise known as Rogue Sport) is apparent in some angles.

The latter's not exactly surprising as the Kadjar is expected to use the Qashqai's CMF-C platform. With that said, we expect both mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains in the upcoming Renault Kadjar, while a full-electric model is speculated to arrive at a later time. Renault’s 1.3-liter turbocharged gasoline engine might be the base offering, with the hybrid variants to be found in the higher trims.

Another thing to expect in the next-generation model is the lack of a diesel engine option. The oil burner might not find its way in the next version of the French crossover, just like in the Qashqai. But of course, nothing's set in stone at this point.

Going back to the spied prototype, the front end somehow reveals a bold LED design despite the bevy of claddings and concealment. The layout is similar to the one found on the Megane eVision Concept we saw last year but with a toned-down version compared to the futuristic concept.

There isn't a date set yet for the upcoming Renault Kadjar, but we're expecting a debut by the end of the year or at the latest, during the early parts of 2022.