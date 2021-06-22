The Dodge Hellcat engine emerged from the depths of SRT in 2015. It achieved its top form in the 840 horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, but that model is no longer in production. The engine carries on, though, powering the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye and an unlikely companion – the Ram 1500 TRX. The Fast Lane Truck YouTube channel took both to the drag strip to see which of the two Hellcat-powered models would win a quarter-mile race.

Both vehicles use a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, though they are not tuned the same. The Charger makes 797 horsepower (594 kilowatts) and 707 pound-feet (958 Newton-meters) of torque, all of which routes to the rear wheels. The Ram makes less, producing 702 hp (523 kW) and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. Its only advantage is that power routes to all four wheels; however, it’s nearly 2,000 pounds heavier than the family sedan.

The first race sees the Charger get the lead off the line, and the TRX could not catch up. The truck completed the quarter-mile in 13.758 seconds at 100.88 miles per hour (162.35 kilometers per hour). The Charger did it in 12.421 at 116.55 mph (187.57 kph). The Ram gets a better start for the second race, which gets the lead off the line. However, the Charger has no trouble reeling in the TRX and passing it long before the finish line. The Charger completed its second race in 13.131 seconds at 117.91 mph (189.76 kph). The TRX did it in 13.821 at 100.97 mph (162.50 kph).

These are quick times, considering the race track sits about a mile above sea level with ambient temperatures that day being in the 90s. That’s not a friendly combination for vehicles. However, it’s undeniable that the Charger and TRX are remarkably fast vehicles – a family sedan and off-road pickup with a combined 1,499 horsepower between the two. What a time to be alive.