Contrary to earlier rumors, the Lexus LX doesn't appear to be going away. New rumors from Creative Trend in Japan are hinting at some possible powertrain details about the upcoming SUV by citing info allegedly obtained from a Lexus dealer.

Like the current LX, the new one would be very similar to the Toyota Land Cruiser but with a greater focus on luxury. Some notable tweaks would separate them, though. The range-topping model is allegedly the LX 750h that would use an electrically assisted version of the twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 to make a total of 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 642 pound-feet (871 Newton-meters) of torque. There would also be the LX 600 with the Land Cruiser's twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that has 409 hp (305 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). Both would hook up to a 10-speed automatic.

There's no mention of the LX getting the Land Cruiser's 3.3-liter twin-turbo diesel V6 that has 305 hp (227 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm). Although, there's no indication of the Toyota model getting the hybrid powertrain from the Lexus version, so this could be a way to differentiate the products.

The LX and Land Cruiser will share a platform, but Lexus will update the interior to be more luxurious. It will allegedly adopt the automaker's new infotainment system technology from the 2022 NX. This display will possibly measure as large as 17 inches, according to this rumor. The model will also reportedly have a fingerprint scanner for starting the engine.

The LX will allegedly debut in September and will be on sale in December, at least in some markets. Unlike the Land Cruiser, the Lexus will allegedly be available in the US.

Lexus is also reportedly developing the seven-passenger LF as a luxurious crossover with a unibody chassis. It would have a focus on being comfortable on the road, rather being off-road-ready like the LX.