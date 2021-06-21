At least on the surface, everything with Bugatti seems to be close to perfect. The French hypercar automaker is constantly releasing new variants based on the Chiron, and one would assume the cash flow is pretty strong. We know just a little about what’s going on behind the curtains, though, and from the outside, it almost looks as if parent company Volkswagen Group is desperately looking for ways to get rid of Bugatti.

A few years ago, we heard rumors about VAG potentially selling Bugatti to another company for the first time. Volkswagen’s decision to ax a potential second nameplate in the French brand’s lineup was a clear indication that the Germans are not going to pour millions into the hypercar maker. Then, in September last year, there were new reports that VW is considering a sale of Bugatti to another automaker.

The saga is far from over, it seems, as a new report indicates Volkswagen could announce its plans about the future of Bugatti very soon. Citing Oliver Blume, Volkswagen Group management board member and Porsche CEO, Automotive News reports the German company is close to making a final announcement soon. How much time soon means, it remains to be seen.

The publication also recalls that Porsche is working on a strategic partnership with Rimac that could evolve into a joint venture between the Stuttgart-based automaker and the Croatian hypercar EV brand. This aligns with a recent report that claimed Rimac could take over Bugatti through a newly-formed joint venture with Porsche. Also, this is not the first time Rimac has been involved in a potential deal with VW/Porsche about Bugatti.

Gallery: 2021 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Public Debut

22 Photos

It seems that the next few months will be quite dramatic for the people at Molsheim. Whether selling the brand to another company would be for Bugatti's own good, it’s too early to say, but it’ll definitely mean something is probably not going smoothly within the automaker in its current form.