Ford's official website has a section dedicated to investors where each and every month documents are uploaded about sales and production figures. One interesting piece of information can be found in the latest files as the Blue Oval is already producing more Mustang Mach-E SUVs than the namesake sports car.

Through May, Ford has assembled 27,816 electric 'Stangs at the factory in Mexico. During the first five months of the year, the Flat Rock plant in Michigan pumped out 26,089 coupes and convertibles. It represents a major milestone in the company's gradual conversion to an all-EV lineup. Mind you, the traditional Mustang is still significantly more popular in terms of demand so far this year, racking up 29,264 sales or 1.5 percent more than the year before while the Mustang Mach-E found 10,510 buyers.

In other words, the regular Mustang is still going strong despite its age. The sixth-generation model (S550) has been around since 2014 and it goes without saying a new model would significantly boost demand, at least during the first couple of years. Meanwhile, it's currently outselling the electric SUV by a ratio of almost three-to-one, but the gap could decrease following the Mach-E's global rollout.

One of the reasons why Ford is making more Mustang SUVs than sports cars is related to the chip shortage as the company is prioritizing the newer arrivals in its lineup. It might come as a bit of a surprise, but the Flat Rock factory didn't produce any conventionally powered Mustangs last month. The semiconductor modules are being put to good use in the fresh products, including the Bronco, Bronco Sport, and the F-150.

Ford currently has enough Mustang supply to last for 24 days, which is quite low compared to the 60-70 days analysts consider to be a healthy inventory. As for the Mach-E, it barely spends any time at a dealer as the company says it takes 10 days on average to sell the electric SUV. California is its biggest market, with a quarter of all sales coming from the Golden State.