If you're among the folks getting a Ford Mustang Mach-E First Edition in the United States, then there is an extra goodie coming with your electric crossover. The Ford Advanced Manufacturing Center is 3d-printing a wireframe sculpture of the galloping mustang as a special gift for the early adopters.

The Ford Advanced Manufacturing Center 3d-prints the sculpture in white. It then sends them to a dye facility to color the model Rapid Red Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, or Carbonized Gray depending on the shade of the customer's vehicle. The baseplate displays the VIN of the person's Mach-E First Edition.

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E 3D-Printed Sculpture

16 Photos

"This isn’t the first time we’ve 3D-printed a vehicle part, but this one is different," said Harold Sears, technical leader for additive manufacturing. "It highlights a special connection with the customer and is really exciting because it showcases the potential to personalize. When you think additive manufacturing, you think of making parts, assembly fixtures, or jigs to help build a vehicle, but this is another place where additive manufacturing can shine."

The Mach-E is still in the early phases of its launch. In Q1 2021, Ford delivered 6,614 of them to dealers. They were lasting on showrooms for just seven days, although that was likely down to the new product still experiencing high demand while supply was very limited.

On April 26, Ford will open orders for the high-performance Mach-E GT. It will have a base price of $60,500, and this announcement will clarify the cost of the available options.

The model will have an estimated 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts) and 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque. The available GT Performance Edition will push things to 634 lb-ft (860 Nm) and reach 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.

Range estimates indicate the Mach-E GT can cover 250 miles (402 kilometers) on a charge. The GT Performance Edition allegedly cuts this number to 235 miles (378 kilometers).