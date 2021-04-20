Mercedes dropped a teaser today that previews the next electric vehicle that it’ll reveal next month – the Concept EQT. The company released a single image of the small family van, which reveals a bit of its familiar-looking EQ face. However, don’t let the “Concept” prefix fool you. Mercedes says this will be a “near-production” model that will offer a glimpse of the all-electric T-Class variant.

Mercedes is splitting its small van into two models – the commercial-oriented Citan and the new, family-oriented T-Class. Our spy photographers have captured both out testing over the last year, and last July, Mercedes even teased the new T-Class with a stylized silhouette. Surprise, it looks like a small van. The new teaser doesn’t add much to the design discussion, though we can see it’ll wear the corporate EQ face with a broad deep-diving grille, large badge, and sleek headlights.

Mercedes says it’s revealing the Concept EQT ahead of the rest of the T-Class lineup because of the company’s “Electric First” strategy, and boy, Mercedes can say that again. So far this year, the company has revealed the EQA, EQS, and EQB, and we’re still expecting to see the EQE later this year, too. Next year, Mercedes will introduce the high-riding SUV versions of the EQE and EQS and whatever else the company has planned.

We’ll see Mercedes reveal the Concept EQT in just a few weeks on Monday, May 10. Pro skateboarder Tony Hawk will assist in presenting the new model to the world at the digital reveal, where we’ll get our first glimpse of the new model and the new T-Class. The T-Class is expected to go on sale in the first half of 2022, and it’s unclear if that includes the EQT, as well. However, we suspect we could see a production version of the EQT debut before the end of the year.