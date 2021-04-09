Crewe-based automaker Bentley has announced that it will launch the world's first Bentley-branded residences in Florida. Called the Bentley Residences, it will be a luxury residential tower developed in partnership with Dezer Development.

Much like the Porsche Design Tower and Armani/Casa, the Bentley Residences will be built in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami. This is among the over 27 acres of prime oceanfront property of Dezer Development, most likely one of the most massive holdings of beachfront property owned in the state of Florida.

Dezer Development and Bentley will be working with world-renowned architectural firm Sieger Suarez Architects to design and build the 749-foot, 60-story luxury tower. Over 200 luxury apartments will be built, each expected to have the best in design and quality.

The building will also feature a patented car elevator, while each residence will have its own multi-car garage to fit any Continental or Flying Spur units retiring from a leisurely drive along the beach. Of course, each residential unit will have either an ocean or bayside view because of the tower's cylindrical shape and the room's floor-to-ceiling windows.

Another feature to be expected in each unit of Bentley Residences is a private balcony, a pool, a sauna, and an outdoor shower. Of course, what's a luxurious residential tower without a gym, spa, whisky bar, and restaurant available as public amenities.

The Bentley Residences is scheduled to be completed in 2026, with construction to begin in 2023. According to the release, it will be designed in accordance with the Florida Green Building Council (FLGC) certification, which means only environmentally safe building materials will be used and coastal lighting will be reduced to protect endangered sea turtles. The building will also be engineered to reduce energy consumption.